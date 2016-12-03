Bigg Boss 10: Mona and Manu do not know what's in store for them

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on December 3rd, 2016 at 3:27 pm

Weekend ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 10 always brings with itself either a wave of happiness or dismay for the participants. Tonight, as the contestants gear up for another round of the Weekend ka Vaar, they will least expect this to happen today. 
Manu and Mona, who seem to share a very comfortable bond on the show, have pretty much been in the talks when it comes to their closeness. But today, they will come face to face with their own people. Mona's boyfriend and Manu's fiancee make it to panelist's seat tonight. They express their opinions about the duo's over affectionate nature on the show and how both are deeply upset about the same.
How will Mona and Manu tackle this challenge and what all will they say in their defence? Is their relationship with their loved ones outside the house in trouble?

PIC 38 (2)

 

PIC 39 (1)

 

PIC 42

 

PIC 40

 

PIC 45

Find out what happens next, only on Weekend ka Vaar tonight at 9PM on Bigg Boss 10!


﻿

