posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 22nd, 2016 at 12:02 pm

Last night, on Bigg Boss, we saw the first stint of the contestants at the viral videos task. At the end of the task for the day, both teams- team Bani and team Lopa stood equal on the scores. However, regardless of who scored what, both the teams came up with interesting plots to grab Sunny Leone's attention.

Today, we see the contestants still in the mode of entertaining the audience.

MeetRamesh Chaudhary- Manveer's new avatar tonight. He plays a young lad who is out to scout for a bride. Meet Suresh and Kamlesh Chaudhary- Rahul and Bani, bright and shiny Ramesh's parents. Ramesh expresses his wish of getting married and the kind of bride he wants to meet. Ramesh's sweet wish will make you chuckle.

Are you ready to witness this funny matrimonial drama in the Bigg Boss house. Drop in to say Hey...to Ramesh tonight at 10.30PM, only on Bigg Boss 10!