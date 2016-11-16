posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 16th, 2016 at 2:54 pm

Yesterday saw a lot of word bashing between Rohan and Manveer on Bigg Boss 10. Both were summoned by Bigg Boss in the confession room to sort the matter out.

However, the situation had spiraled out of hand to an extent where the argument even continued in the confession room.

Manveer goes against the house rules and takes his mic off. He is extremely upset about the way things are transpiring with him and says he wants to leave the house. He gets adamant and doesn't want to wear his mic.