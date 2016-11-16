Bigg Boss 10: Manveer gets adamant

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 16th, 2016 at 2:54 pm

Yesterday saw a lot of word bashing between Rohan and Manveer on Bigg Boss 10. Both were summoned by Bigg Boss in the confession room to sort the matter out.

 

IMG_6473

 

However, the situation had spiraled out of hand to an extent where the argument even continued in the confession room.

 

IMG_6475

 

Manveer goes against the house rules and takes his mic off. He is extremely upset about the way things are transpiring with him and says he wants to leave the house. He gets adamant and doesn't want to wear his mic.

 

PIC 44

 

PIC 45

 

PIC 46

 

PIC 50

 

PIC 49

 

PIC 48

 

PIC 52

 

Bigg Boss once again summons Manveer to the confession and he flatly refuses to go. Will this matter get resolved or will a strict action be taken against Manveer's behaviour? Watch tonight at 10.30PM only on Bigg Boss!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with