Bigg Boss 10: Manu's Team Does Everything To Make The Opposite Team Say "We Give Up"

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 20th, 2017 at 2:08 pm

Like it is said, ‘Everything is fair in love and war’, tonight’s task for race to finale will be no less than a war between the two teams. Manu’s team has already set a benchmark and hence it gets more challenging for Rohan’s team to win.

 

IMG_3199

 

 

As the three housemates firmly keep their hands on the red marks, Manveer and Manu are seen strategizing on things that can make them slip and fall. They use similar items like oil and eggs that would reduce the friction and their grips on the ground.  Water will be seen frequently used during the task to weaken the form of the players. Rohan’s team try to give their best by not getting irked or distracted.

 

IMG_3215

 

 

Which team do you think will eventually win the task?

 

IMG_3230

 

 

To know everything, watch the most engrossing episode tonight at 10:30 PM!


