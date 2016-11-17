Bigg Boss 10: Lopamudra refuses to listen to Captain Bani!

It’s no more a secret that Bani and Lopamudra just don’t get along and seems like they have decided to not try even! Both these beautiful ladies were seen at loggerheads on various occasions.

 

Tonight, Bani, the captain asks Lopamudra to clean the jail properly. Needless to say that Lopamudra believes that the way she is cleaning it is already as perfect as she can. Both keep stressing upon their points and another tiff arises.

 

Later Monalisa and Manveer try to discuss this problem with Lopamudra. Monalisa asks her that what issue does Bani have with her and to this Lopamudra flatly replies saying that she doesn’t have inkling about it. In fact she herself wonders why Bani behaves the way she does.

 

Well, all said and done, both these women have an indomitable spirit and they are simply rocking the house!

 

For all the drama and entertainment, tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM!


