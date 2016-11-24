Bigg Boss 10: Lopa continues to make effort to win the secret task

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 24th, 2016 at 12:40 pm

Yesterday, the contestants received their luxury budget task on Bigg Boss 10. The contestants are supposed to fetch riches and deposit it with Captain Rohan. If the task is carried out successfully, Rohan will continue to play the Captain for another week. However, Bigg Boss threw in a googly with assigning Lopa and Manu a secret task of stealing from Rohan's treasury in order to contest for the Captaincy in the week.

IMG_9013

 

While Rohan got a subtle hint about things yesterday from Lopa's end, that she may be having a secret task, Lopa mellowed things down during the day. However, as Lopa went up to the garden area at night, where Rohan was guarding the treasury, his sleep broke with Lopa's presence.

PIC 49

 

PIC 50

 

PIC 56

 

PIC 59

 

PIC 61

 

PIC 63
PIC 04

 

PIC 07

 

PIC 09

 

As a result, Rohan gets a fair idea about the robbery plan and tells Lopa to stop doing what she is. An argument follows and Lopa persists to make efforts to win the task by trying to rob Rohan.
Let's see if her efforts are fruitful. Tune in tonight to catch the entire action on secret chori in the Bigg Boss house at 10.30PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with