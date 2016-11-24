posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 24th, 2016 at 12:40 pm

Yesterday, the contestants received their luxury budget task on Bigg Boss 10. The contestants are supposed to fetch riches and deposit it with Captain Rohan. If the task is carried out successfully, Rohan will continue to play the Captain for another week. However, Bigg Boss threw in a googly with assigning Lopa and Manu a secret task of stealing from Rohan's treasury in order to contest for the Captaincy in the week.

While Rohan got a subtle hint about things yesterday from Lopa's end, that she may be having a secret task, Lopa mellowed things down during the day. However, as Lopa went up to the garden area at night, where Rohan was guarding the treasury, his sleep broke with Lopa's presence.

As a result, Rohan gets a fair idea about the robbery plan and tells Lopa to stop doing what she is. An argument follows and Lopa persists to make efforts to win the task by trying to rob Rohan.

Let's see if her efforts are fruitful. Tune in tonight to catch the entire action on secret chori in the Bigg Boss house at 10.30PM!