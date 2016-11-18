Bigg Boss 10: Looks like Lokesh is in trouble

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 18th, 2016 at 2:17 pm

Since Lokesh behaviour wasn't listening to Rohan, he decides to punish her. Rohan tells Lokesh that she will have to be in the outside area once it's lights off in the house. Lokesh frustrates him further and says she doesn't know what the word punishment  implies. Rohan tells her that she is getting onto his nerves but this statement falls on deaf ears.

 At the same time, Rahul, who is seated on the dining table along with Rohan, loses his temper on Lokesh. Lokesh who was having a conversation with Rohan kept swaying a tissue box and it came pretty close to Rahul's face. Rahul caught hold of the box and threw it across the table, asking Lokesh to behave herself and calling her 'badtaamez'.

 

How will Lokesh deal with fury being dished out her by Rohan and Rahul? Tune into Bigg Boss tonight at 10.30PM to see what happens!                        


