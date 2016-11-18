Bigg Boss 10: Kitchen crisis between Rahul and Nitibha

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 18th, 2016 at 1:58 pm

Another feud is cooking in the Kitchen today. Bani is cooking food for herself as she is not well informed about the fact that the meal is already ready. Nitibha says that she didn't know Dal and Rice had been cooked and kept.

 

PIC 37

 

Rahul gets irked on hearing this and tells Nitibha how can she not be aware of the meal preparations. Nitibha says that since she was outside, she wasn't aware what's going on. She also points out that if Rahul saw Bani in the kitchen area preparing a meal for herself, he could have come and simply told her that the food had been made.

 

PIC 41

 

PIC 43

 

PIC 46

 

Rahul gives it back to Nitibha saying that he is not here to cater to people individually and that Nitibha was absolutely aware that the Dal had been prepared. Rahul made his point very clear, that he doesn't like people talking behind his back or with any disrespect. 

 

PIC 47

 

PIC 48

 

PIC 49

 

PIC 52

 

Tonight, a lot of spice is being served on the platter of Bigg Boss 10, tune at 10.30PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with