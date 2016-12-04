posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 4th, 2016 at 11:48 am

Tonight, the housemates get a grand surprise as Ranveer and Vaani visit them and all of them have some awesome, fun time together, truly the ‘Befikre’ style! All are excited to have these two superbly talented actors but their excitement hits a real high when Ranveer and Vaani dare the housemates to entertain them.

Giving the ‘ladies first’ rule a pass, Jason is dared to perform a pole dance to entertain Vaani. He totally steals the show with his flawless moves to ‘Aaj phir tum pe pyaar aaya hai’. Although Jason has barely seen a week in the Bigg Boss 10 house, he seems absolutely confident and carries himself with great ease. All housemates join Ranveer in cheering him and that only brings the better out of this talented actor- model.

And Vaani, well, has no choice but absolutely love this blazing pole dance.

Second one to get dared is none other than ‘Bigg Boss ke ghar ka Subah ka Chaand’, Monalisa. She is dared to entertain and impress one of the housemates with her captivating moves. Monalisa chooses Jason. The song ‘Ye Raat Ruk Jaaye’ is played and the reserved, shy Monalisa completely transforms into this ravishing performer and displays some enticing moves. The housemates are kind of stunned to see this ‘Avatar’ of Monalisa.

No doubt that Monalisa dances from her heart and enjoys every bit of her own performance.

