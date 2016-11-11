Bigg Boss 10: Is Bani not confident about her decisions as a captain?

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 11th, 2016 at 2:25 pm

Last night saw the emergence of the first Captain on Bigg Boss 10. Bani, who took lead with majority members will now have her party ruling the house. 

 

PIC 67

 

But that's not all. Who said the post of the Captain would be bestowed without the discomfort of taking some big decisions in the house?

PIC 68

 

PIC 69

 

Bani is summoned by Bigg Boss to choose two house mates that she would like to punish. She chooses Lopa and Manveer after much deliberation with herself. While one could easily understand why she made Lopa her traget, Manveer comes as a suprising choice. Expect some heated arguments on this!

PIC 70

 

PIC 73

 

PIC 75

 

PIC 76

 

PIC 74

 

Next up, is Bani being put in a spot to choose the contestants who will visit the jail. Ouch, Bani, who will you put through this trouble test?

PIC 79

 

PIC 82

 

PIC 81

 

Let's wait and watch, how Bani's Captaincy moves roll tonight on Bigg Boss at 10.30PM!


