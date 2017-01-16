Bigg Boss 10: Housemates Get On An Emotional Roller Coaster Ride During Nominations

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 16th, 2017 at 3:21 pm

Things get really difficult for the housemates tonight as and when they get to know who has received a parcel for whom. Lopamudra even asks Bani what will she do, and whether she wants her parcel or no, Bani replies saying she doesn’t want hers and that her parcel can be burnt and that’s fine with her.

 

PIC 41

 

 

Manu at one point is even seen telling Monalisa to think about herself and simply burn away the parcel she has.

 

PIC 31

 

 

Monalisa gets extremely emotional as she shares her feelings with Bani about the whole thing. Lopamudra and Manu are also seen unable holding onto their tears.

 

PIC 48

 

 

Do watch tonight’s episode to know what eventually happens during the nominations.

 

PIC 51

 

 

Tune into Bigg Boss 10 at 10:30 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with