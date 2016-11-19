Bigg Boss 10: Housemates choose Swami Om as the Khalnayak

November 19th, 2016

Its time once again for the housemates to choose the Khalnayak of the week. This time the arrows of the contestants are pointing towards Swami Om. They were totally irked by his irrational and troublesome behaviour during the week. 
Even Salman tells Swami Om that the way he made comments about Mona, he had no right to speak in such a way. Such inappropriate comments made by him won't be acceptable and show a sheer mark of disrespect for women from Swami Ji's end.
On hearing this Swam Ji breaks down. Here's what he has to say...

 

Catch this buzz tonight at 9PM on Weekend ka Vaar!


