posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 14th, 2016 at 11:12 am

Tonight Manu and Priyanka leave the Secret Room and return to the Bigg Boss house. During the BB Democracy Task, Bigg Boss reveals that Manu and Priyanka are the one’s taking all decisions secretly. All housemates are excited to see the two of them return to the house.

Manu declares that he wants to share something with the housemates so that the topic is not brought up again and again. Naturally the housemates want to know the reason behind his unexpected exit from the Bigg Boss house. Manu shares that he has lost his mother and the housemates are absolutely shocked at this. Everyone tries to console him by hugging him and Manu accepts everyone’s condolences.

