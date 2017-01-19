Bigg Boss 10: High Alert! 'Raees' Is Coming On Weekend Ka Vaar!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 19th, 2017 at 4:34 pm

 

This weekend will begin with a bang when superstar and a heart throb of millions ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ aka ‘Raees’ will come to visit everyone on Bigg Boss 10!

 

1 (2)

 

 

Salman Khan & SRK’s most admired friendship in Bollywood will grab everyone’s attention more than anything else.  No doubt how much we love to see the duo together.

 

1 (4)

 

 

What we need to wait for is to see what will happen this time when both of them come on stage together. Last season we had an incredible time watching them have loads of fun to entertain us!

 

1 (8)

 

 

We simply can’t wait to see what they have in store for us this time!

 

 

Play

 

Can you afford to miss this one!

Watch Bigg Boss 10 coming Saturday & Sunday at 9 PM!


﻿

