posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 29th, 2017 at 1:19 pm

The Bigg Boss Finale is always packed with entertainment and fun, and even this time it is going to be a complete package of some rocking performances, glitz and glamour and a mixed bag of emotions. Get a peek into what’s in store for you on the Bigg Boss 10 Grand Finale tonight…

Talented kids share stage with Salman

Tonight, a bunch of talented kids walk on to the Bigg Boss 10 stage and steal everyone’s hearts. Sohail Khan and Neha Dhupia also join Salman and these kids.

Salman’s special performance in the Bigg Boss 10 house

Once again, Salman steps into the BB house. He gives a unique performance that talks about the journey of Indiawale contestants on Bigg Boss 10. We bet you wouldn’t want to miss this for anything.

The gorgeous actresses Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna sizzle on the dance floor

The Naagin 2 fame Mouni Roy and JDJ9 contestant Karishma Tanna perform to some hit numbers. Mouni looks flawlessly beautiful in white while Karishma looks stunningly charismatic in black and gold. Both these ladies set stage ablaze.

The cherry on the cake, Hrithik Roshan

The special guest for tonight is one of the most talented B- Town actors, Hrithik Roshan. He enters to the famous ‘Mogambo’ from Kaabil and stylishly grooves to it winning our hearts all over again. Lokesh entertains us by reciting the famous dialogue from ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ for Hrithik while Meera Deosthale aka Chakor of Udann does the famous Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai step with him.

So guys, don’t forget to tune in to Bigg Boss 10 Grand Finale tonight at 9PM!