posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 27th, 2016 at 12:48 pm

Last night saw a current of animosity in the house. 6 weeks, and we can see even the friendships in the house being layered with a fresh coat of fights. While, this is just the beginning of the true game, going forward, the Bigg Boss 10 housemates are not aware of the Vaar that will happen tonight.

Salman, will surely make a grand entry with his performance on Hangover, but little does everyone know, about the kick of drama that will change their game within the house.

Tonight, Salman will declare the entry of 4 wild ccards- Elena Kazan, Jason Shah, Sahil Anand and our unforgettable Priyanka Jagga.

And, it's not just the entry that is going be a shocker for the contestants; but Team Bani, who is nominated for the elimination this week, should get ready to bid goodbye to their place in this house.

Are Nitibha, Gaurav, Rahul, Bani and Manveer ready to see eye to eye with this new dramatic wave of entertainment tonight?

Who drowns? Who floats? Find out who will survive through this Weekend ka Vaar tonight and go ahead in the game. Tune in at 9PM!