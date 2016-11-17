Bigg Boss 10: Get Ready for the new Captaincy Task

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 17th, 2016 at 1:17 pm

The week is winding up and before it does, Bigg Boss is all ready with a new Captaincy task to be given out tonight. It's time for Bani, the first Captain of Bigg Boss season 10, to pass the baton to someone else.

 

PIC 29

 

Nitibha reads out the task and as decided by Bigg Boss, 4 contestants Karan, Lopa, Rahul and Rohan have to compete against one another in the task.

 

PIC 31

 

PIC 32

 

PIC 33

 

There will be a face - off between Rohan and Rahul in a sporty task. While Lopa and Karan will have a face-off in a balancing task. It will be interesting to see how these two activities will lead to picking a fitting captain for the week. 

 

PIC 35

 

PIC 36
PIC 37

 

PIC 38

 

PIC 40

 

PIC 41

 

PIC 43

 

However, no task is complete without a dash of arguments. During Lopa and Karan face-off, Bani and Lopa hit the chord of argument. We even get hear them address each other uniquely.
Well, looks like nothing is going to dim their argumentative spirit.

PIC 45

 

PIC 46

 

PIC 47

 

PIC 50

 

PIC 51

 

PIC 52

 

Check out who stands to win a chance to be the next captain of Bigg Boss season 10. Tune in tonight at 10.30PM to check out the scores of this endurance test!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with