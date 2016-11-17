posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 17th, 2016 at 1:17 pm

The week is winding up and before it does, Bigg Boss is all ready with a new Captaincy task to be given out tonight. It's time for Bani, the first Captain of Bigg Boss season 10, to pass the baton to someone else.

Nitibha reads out the task and as decided by Bigg Boss, 4 contestants Karan, Lopa, Rahul and Rohan have to compete against one another in the task.

There will be a face - off between Rohan and Rahul in a sporty task. While Lopa and Karan will have a face-off in a balancing task. It will be interesting to see how these two activities will lead to picking a fitting captain for the week.

However, no task is complete without a dash of arguments. During Lopa and Karan face-off, Bani and Lopa hit the chord of argument. We even get hear them address each other uniquely.

Well, looks like nothing is going to dim their argumentative spirit.

Check out who stands to win a chance to be the next captain of Bigg Boss season 10. Tune in tonight at 10.30PM to check out the scores of this endurance test!