Bigg Boss 10: Gaurav lashes out at Swami Om

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 24th, 2016 at 1:44 pm

Swami Om can not get through the day without taking a pill of argument. Today we see the serious man of the house- Gaurav Chopra getting into a heated argument with Swami Om. Swami ji throws atemper tantrum saying he wasn't around during the breakfast, and once his preparation was ready, it was taken away on the account of him not working in the house.

 

IMG_9269

 

PIC 25

 

PIC 18

 

He starts grunting about this and Gaurav loses his cool, saying that why can he not be present during breakfast. Swami says he is unaware and right at that moment Gaurav gives it back to him saying, he can very well see the work is happening and he should come and help instead of doing all this drama! No one will give a special invitation to him to do the work.
It seems like a never ending feud between the two. 

PIC 27

 

PIC 28

 

PIC 29

 

However, as the day goes down, we see the other angry man of the house, Manu Punjabi, trying to regale everyone with a funny repetition of the scene in his own style.

PIC 47

 

PIC 49

 

PIC 54

 

PIC 51

 

Tune in tonight on Bigg Boss 10 at 10.30PM to catch this mix of fun and fiery drama!


