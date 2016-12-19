Bigg Boss 10: Gaurav is in a tight spot

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on December 19th, 2016 at 2:29 am

Khalnayak Gaurav Chopra who has been on the target of the housemates this week, purely owing to his behaviour on the show, faces another kind of music tonight. 
Weekend ka Vaar will see him being looped into the balloon task. However, this time the balloons have been filled with water and the responses to the questions to the housemates will decide for Gaurav in this task.

Tonight makes it an interesting watch on Bigg Boss 10, Weekend ka Vaar


