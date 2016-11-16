posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 16th, 2016 at 1:08 pm

The luxury budget task for this week is becoming an interesting quest to watch. The two teams have to present their respective challengers to accomplish the task to ace ahead. The 'Karela Juice task', saw Lopa and Gaurav as contenders.

However, while the challengers were busy carrying out the task, the captains got into a tiff and their prolonged argument left the remaining contestants in great disappointment. The 'Rasgulla task' decision got called off yesterday on account of indecisiveness from the team captains.

Gaurav and Bani end up discussing this situation about Rohan and agree upon the fact that he gets too loud with his arguments and picks fights on unnecessary matters. Such actions can affect the team play in a negative manner.

Will the tiff between the team captains land the other housemates in trouble once again? Watch all the drama tonight on Bigg Boss at 10.30PM!