Bigg Boss 10 contestants talk about Bani and Rohan's game strategy

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 14th, 2016 at 3:04 pm

Monday is synonymous with nominations in the Bigg Boss10  house. Last week the nomination special not only saw the relations being put to test but also certain decisions being collectively influenced by others. 

PIC 50

 

PIC 51

 

Lopa and Manu discuss in the luggage room about Bani's smart move of trying to play divide and rule in the house. They talk about how sneakishly she decides to spark up a controversy and leave it to others to draw it to flames.

 

PIC 52

 

PIC 53

 

PIC 54

 

PIC 55

 

Manu also talks about Rohan, on how he couldn't stop laughing after Karan had torn the picture for the nomination task last week. Manu also mentions about Rohan  being a complete tattle tale in the house. 

 

PIC 56

 

PIC 57

 

However both Lopa and Manu are unaware of the fact that Rohan and Bani can overhear them.

 

PIC 61

 

While Bani stays put outside the luggage room, Rohan gets in there to clear the matter with Manu and they end up getting into an argument. 

PIC 64

 

PIC 65

 

PIC 67

 

Let's see where this fight leads to, tonight at 10.30PM only on Bigg Boss.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with