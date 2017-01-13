posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 13th, 2017 at 1:59 pm

Manu calls up Bani and starts off the conversation by praising her and telling her that she has got the most beautiful eyes in the entire Bigg Boss house. Immediately after that, he questions her saying what does she look at; outside during her breakfast hour, to which Bani replies saying she likes to see the birds and the leaves on the trees that move with the breeze. Without letting Bani complete her sentence Manu says she likes all of that but doesn’t she feel like looking at the good and bad in people in the Bigg Boss house. Manu says she neither speaks with the people in the house properly nor she has any friends. He even tries to make her realise that she was good friends with Gaurav although, but he was just bearing her somehow and that she doesn’t know what she did with him. He also alleged saying that she is kiddish and lives in a fairy-tale world.

