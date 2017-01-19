posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 19th, 2017 at 2:48 pm

The task will begin tonight with Manveer, Manu and Lopamudra performing at first. It looks really difficult for the players to pull themselves against the force trying to pull them from behind while trying hard to keep their hands on the red mark. While the team already struggles to balance themselves the opposite team looks ready to do their bit.

Bani, Rohan and Monalisa start putting things like water and various other stuffs on the players to annoy them. However Manveer, Manu and Lopa try ignoring everything but give their cent percent to the task.

There are even exchange of words between the two teams to prove which one is better. The task looks so intriguing that one wouldn’t want to blink their eyelids.

Let’s wait and watch to know which team will conquer the task!

Bigg Boss tonight at 10:30 PM!