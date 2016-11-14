Bigg Boss 10: Bani ki Vaani pissed off Lopamudra!

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 14th, 2016 at 1:27 pm

While it's only Monday, looks like the black and blue of the week have already been punched in. Bani, who is playing the captain for the current week gets into a tiff with Lopa tonight.

 

PIC 36

 

PIC 37

 

Lopa tells Bani that she shouldn't influence people's decision - making process as her unnecessary comments and creating disharmony in the house. Bani retorted ferociously saying that she isn't doing any such thing. Both the ladies keep arguing endlessly to which Bani says, she would like to punish Lopa for speaking in English.

 

PIC 38

 

PIC 39

 

Lopa on the other hand reacts like Bani's comment fell upon deaf ears. Lopa instead asks Bani to serve her some food on account of being her 'sevika' for the day.

 

PIC 40

 

PIC 41

 

PIC 42

 

PIC 43
PIC 47

 

PIC 48

 

Well, cat fights are always entertaining! Tune into Bigg Boss tonight at 10.30 PM to see these two women get feisty with each othere!


﻿

