posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 14th, 2016 at 1:27 pm

While it's only Monday, looks like the black and blue of the week have already been punched in. Bani, who is playing the captain for the current week gets into a tiff with Lopa tonight.

Lopa tells Bani that she shouldn't influence people's decision - making process as her unnecessary comments and creating disharmony in the house. Bani retorted ferociously saying that she isn't doing any such thing. Both the ladies keep arguing endlessly to which Bani says, she would like to punish Lopa for speaking in English.

Lopa on the other hand reacts like Bani's comment fell upon deaf ears. Lopa instead asks Bani to serve her some food on account of being her 'sevika' for the day.

Well, cat fights are always entertaining! Tune into Bigg Boss tonight at 10.30 PM to see these two women get feisty with each othere!