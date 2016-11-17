posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 17th, 2016 at 2:30 pm

The celebrity ladies- Lopa and Bani have been constantly looping on the string of disputes for a while. Today once again during the Captaincy task, the two got into a tiff and their differences seems to be growing wider. Lopa feels that Bani is insecure of her. On the other hand Bani, discusses with Karan and Gaurav that there seems to increasing favouritism towards Lopa from Rahul and Manu's end. Bani doesn't seem to pleased with their words and updates her close tribe about it.

Let's wait and watch, how Bani tries to combat this favouritism in the house. Tune in tonight at 10.30PM on Bigg Boss!