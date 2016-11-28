Bigg Boss 10: Are differences cropping up between old mates Priyanka Jagga and Manu?

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 28th, 2016 at 12:34 pm

Tonight in the Dome task, Bani and Priyanka Jagga end up in the same dome. Bani starts sharing with Priyanka her discussion with Monalisa. Bani tells Priyanka that Monalisa doesn’t want Priyanka to be saved. Priyanka who is already irked by Monalisa and Manu’s friendship, says that Monalisa used to insult the celebrities on Bigg Boss 10. She also goes on to saying, ‘Mera aur Mona ka koi comparison hi nahi hai!’ She adds that Monalisa is getting saved by chance. 

 

Later, Priyanka accuses Manu of not trusting her. Manu asks her to stop cooking up stories and adds that why should he trust her. Upon which Priyanka comments that she is not instigating him and also that he can play his game the way he pleases.

 

Looks like the equations in the Bigg Boss house have changed tremendously. Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to catch all the drama!


