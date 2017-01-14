posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 14th, 2017 at 2:58 pm

A lot happened over the week between Bani and Lopamudra. We saw how during a task Bani misbehaved with Lopamudra just because she said certain things about her mother which Bani wrongly understood. Tonight, after going through every event Salman Khan will be giving an analysis over the whole thing.

Salman will clearly state that it was Bani who unnecessarily amplified the whole thing, which was not needed. Lopa did not say anything about her mother but Bani. Salman would be countering on everything that Bani has to say in order to defend herself but Salman, known to give the right judgement will make everyone clear about what was right and what was absolutely incorrect. He also points out many other vital aspects about the whole incident tonight.

