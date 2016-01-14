posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 14th, 2016 at 3:15 pm

On day 94, Mandana was having a quarrel with Keith over some petty issue and somehow blamed Prince of using his friends. Prince told Mandana to stop arguing and just for the sake of it not make a big issue out of it.

But Mandana didn’t stop she just went on and on about it and told him that he used Nora for ‘brownie points’. She blamed him for Kishwer leaving too. She said that he had disgraced her by calling her a sister and then doing this to her. She accused Prince of all these things and questioned his loyalty towards all his friends. Prince was so disgusted that he decided to leave the room.

Was this Mandana’s strategy or she was serious about what she said? Watch the next episode to know more.

Bigg Boss Khabri.