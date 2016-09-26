Bhojpuri Robotics by Arjun Bijlani on JDJ9

Arjun Bijlani loves bringing variety to the stage. This time on the regional special- the dashing Arjun Bijlani will ‘bling it on’ with silver. He will take to the JDJ9 stage with an absolutely energetic song ‘Jab Lagawelu Tu Lipistic’, like a robot.

Yes, this time the man will use his fists and his feet and give the ‘kamariya’ a rest for the peppy number. Cannot wait to see what this act will look like.

halak hot hai and innovation ka spot hai. Tune in on JDJ9, Saturday at 10PM!

 


