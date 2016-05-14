Bharti's crazy antics is what makes the show a roller coaster ride! Check out some top moments from Comedy Night Bachao!

posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on May 14th, 2016 at 2:07 pm

Bharti is known for her funny antics so whether it be hugging, forcibly kissing or jumping on a celebrities' lap, Bharti's sense of humor is what keeps everyone on their toes. Throughout the last few months, these very acts of Bharti have become a synonym with her name. So, here let's have  a look of the most adorable moments of Bharti from Comedy Nights Bachao. 

ezgif.com-optimize

When Salman Khan paid a visit on the sets of Comedy Nights Bachao during the promotions of the movie Hero, Bharti was seen jumping onto  Salman's lap and giving him a kiss. Salman on seeing Bharti told her that the sooner she gives him a kiss, the sooner she will get up from his lap. Ouchies..! We bet Salman must have felt the weight. 

ezgif.com-optimize (2)

Bharti was seen serenading SRK to the song 'chaahat' when he had come to promote his movie 'Dilwale'. Bharti who had a rose placed in her mouth, danced while singing the song and walked up to the big golden throne and flirted with him. 

ezgif.com-optimize (4)

During the same episode of dilwale, Bharti partially draped a saree around SRK and was seen dancing with him on the song 'gerua'. Lucky girl!

ezgif.com-optimize (5)

This girl can do anything! When Ranveer and Deepika had come for the promotions of Bajirao Mastani, you should have seen the way Bharti was trying to seduce Ranveer Singh. She danced to the song 'ang laga de' and tried her utter best to woo him.

ezgif.com-optimize (6)

Randeep Hooda who had come for the promotions of the movie Main aur Charles also couldn't escape Bharti's clutches. She was seen dancing to the song 'jab chaye tera jadoo' and got Randeep pretty embarassed my the entire episode that he was seen trying to run away from it.

Do stay tuned to more such crazy antics by Bharti Singh on Comedy Nights Bachao every Saturday at 10PM. 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with