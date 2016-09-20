'Bhaigiri' with Nora on JDJ9

The challenges on JDJ9 have become interesting. One after the other, the JDJ9 contestants are trying to up their level of performances. This week, the funk score on JDJ9 is higher. With the gender swap challenge, it is certain that entertainment factor will be ‘mazzedaar.’

IMG_5095
IMG_5097
IMG_5103
IMG_5105

Nora Fatehi, will stun you with her fun 'bhaigiri' act. And while other performers are eyeing the scores, this lady is out to fetch herself a kiss from Jacqueline. Don’t believe us?

IMG_5107
IMG_5109
IMG_5111
IMG_5119

 

Watch her perform to see what Nora Bhai is upto on JDJ9, this Saturday at 10PM!

 


