posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 20th, 2016 at 5:23 pm

The challenges on JDJ9 have become interesting. One after the other, the JDJ9 contestants are trying to up their level of performances. This week, the funk score on JDJ9 is higher. With the gender swap challenge, it is certain that entertainment factor will be ‘mazzedaar.’

Nora Fatehi, will stun you with her fun 'bhaigiri' act. And while other performers are eyeing the scores, this lady is out to fetch herself a kiss from Jacqueline. Don’t believe us?

Watch her perform to see what Nora Bhai is upto on JDJ9, this Saturday at 10PM!