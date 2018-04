posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on May 11th, 2017 at 5:43 pm

Hiba Nawab will be portraying the character of Sheena in the show ‘Bhaag Bakool Bhaag’. The actress has appeared in several popular television series.

Aside from being a talented actress, she is a really fun and chirpy person. An extremely happy soul who radiates positivity.

Here are some little known interesting facts about her –