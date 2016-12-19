Best of Week 9 on Bigg Boss 10

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on December 19th, 2016 at 4:12 am

Here's all the drama that took place in the Bigg Boss 10 house during the week 

 

Lopamudra becomes the Captain 

The Captaincy Ring task saw a lot aggression amongst the three contenders- Bani, Manveer and Lopa. Each made complete attempts to hold on to the ring, however Lopa took the led by winning the task and becoming the captain of the week. Moreover in the punishment task she chooses to take the names of - Swami Om, Bani, Priyanka, Gaurav and Nitibha.
 

Nomination Task

The contestants had to follow the norm of nomination but this time the task involved a funtwist of bursting the balloons. 

Bani and Gaurav's distance continues to grow 

Over couple of weeks, once best friends - Gaurav and Bani, are seeing a continuous series of feuds in the house due to some reason or the other. Morover, Bani doesn't feel Gaurav makes enough efforts for her. The closeness between him and Monalisa has made her all more distant from him.

Swami Om's Catwalk

Entertainment is elemental to Swami Om's presence in the Bigg Boss 10 house. This time he attempts a trial at catwalk with Nitibha and totally nails it.

Democracy Task


The BB Democracy task which made the housemates look like the decision makers, actually had two other heads behind it taking all the calls- Manu and Priyanka.

 

Priyanka and Manu mark a return in the house


Priyanka was sent off to the secret room last weekend, later she was joined by Manu in the Secret Room. Manu had to make an exit from the show on account of his mother's demise. However, he is back and both track the happening in the house from the secret room. Later during the week both enter the house and it goes without saying that entertainment knob has been turned on.

Colors Celebrities 


On weekend ka vaar, the famous faces from Colors enter the Bigg Boss 10 House add a complete tadka of drama to this eviction night. Right from Adda khan, Rubina Dilaik, Karanvir Bohra, all have a blast.

Rahul bids Goodbye

The eviction night saw Rahul leave the Bigg Boss 10 house during week 9!

That's a wrap for the week. More entertainment is in store tonight at 9PM on Bigg Boss 10
 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with