posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on December 19th, 2016 at 4:12 am

Here's all the drama that took place in the Bigg Boss 10 house during the week

Lopamudra becomes the Captain

The Captaincy Ring task saw a lot aggression amongst the three contenders- Bani, Manveer and Lopa. Each made complete attempts to hold on to the ring, however Lopa took the led by winning the task and becoming the captain of the week. Moreover in the punishment task she chooses to take the names of - Swami Om, Bani, Priyanka, Gaurav and Nitibha.



Nomination Task

The contestants had to follow the norm of nomination but this time the task involved a funtwist of bursting the balloons.



Bani and Gaurav's distance continues to grow

Over couple of weeks, once best friends - Gaurav and Bani, are seeing a continuous series of feuds in the house due to some reason or the other. Morover, Bani doesn't feel Gaurav makes enough efforts for her. The closeness between him and Monalisa has made her all more distant from him.



Swami Om's Catwalk

Entertainment is elemental to Swami Om's presence in the Bigg Boss 10 house. This time he attempts a trial at catwalk with Nitibha and totally nails it.



Democracy Task



The BB Democracy task which made the housemates look like the decision makers, actually had two other heads behind it taking all the calls- Manu and Priyanka.

Priyanka and Manu mark a return in the house



Priyanka was sent off to the secret room last weekend, later she was joined by Manu in the Secret Room. Manu had to make an exit from the show on account of his mother's demise. However, he is back and both track the happening in the house from the secret room. Later during the week both enter the house and it goes without saying that entertainment knob has been turned on.



Colors Celebrities



On weekend ka vaar, the famous faces from Colors enter the Bigg Boss 10 House add a complete tadka of drama to this eviction night. Right from Adda khan, Rubina Dilaik, Karanvir Bohra, all have a blast.



Rahul bids Goodbye

The eviction night saw Rahul leave the Bigg Boss 10 house during week 9!



That's a wrap for the week. More entertainment is in store tonight at 9PM on Bigg Boss 10

