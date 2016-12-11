posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 11th, 2016 at 6:14 pm

Week 8 on Bigg Boss 10 was highly dramatic as fights and arguments took a different turn altogether. At the same time, housemates also witnessed some warm moments together. Take a look at what all happened…

Manu’s unexpected exit

Manu left Bigg Boss house due to the sad demise of his mother. Monalisa and Manveer were inconsolable. Later on, the two of them got into fights and arguments at various points.

Luxury Budget Task, BB Taxi Stand

The task was quite fun to watch although it threw up some really heated arguments and unacceptable behavior of some housemates. Priyanka turned into a dictator traffic police, churning up maximum fights while Swami Om peed in a mug to everyone’s disbelief.

Gaurav’s changed ‘Avatar’

Gaurav became the game changer on Week 8 as he gave away Lopamudra’s bundle of points to Priyanka and that led to Priyanka becoming the new captain.

A special press conference was held

Housemates were questioned at a special and exclusive press conference. Bani and Lopamudra got into a serious tiff during the conference leading to Bani’s walk out.

Appy Fizz Feel the Fizz Captaincy Task

The task happened between Gaurav and Priyanka, in which, Priyanka won and became the new captain. During the task, Swami Om passed a mean comment about Bani’s mother and that led to an aggressive, emotional outburst of Bani.

Team ‘Wajah Tum Ho’ visits Bigg Boss 10 house

Team Wajah Tum Ho got a rather interesting and emotional task for the housemates where they had to state their ‘Wajah’ to continue staying in the Bigg Boss house.

Special Guests on Weekend ka Vaar

Karishma Tanna, Bigg Boss 8 finalist and Dibang of ABP who is closely following Bigg Boss 10 visited the sets and had a conversation with the houseamtes. Hina Khan came to support Rohan Mehra and gave him some advice to stay ahead in the game. CNBT team entertained everyone with their super comic acts.

