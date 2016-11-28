Best of Week 6 on Bigg Boss 10!

Bigg Boss 10 is getting more and more dramatic by the day. Week 6 was high on entertainment and drama both. Here are some of the interesting happenings…


One of the biggest twists on season 10 of Bigg Boss, entry of four wild card contestants, tops our list. In a dramatic manner Priyanka Jagga Muise, Jason Shah, Elena Kazan and Sahil Anand entered the Bigg Boss house to challenge the presently nominated contestants Bani, Gaurav, Nitibha and Rahul. It would be really interesting to watch how the equations in the house change with the entry of wild cards.


Vidya Balan, Gautam Gulati and Mandana Karimi visit Bigg Boss 10

 

This time on Weekend ka Vaar we saw the super talented Vidya Balan. Gautam Gulati and Mandana Karimi visited to share their views with the housemates. Mandana Karimi criticized Gaurav to be boring.


Sunny Leone’s viral videos task

 

Sunny Leone brought an interesting task of creating viral videos. It definitely raised the temperature of the house.


Boycott of Swami Om

 

Swami Om’s ranting went to another level this week as he passed nasty comments about Rohan and continued with his bad behavior. Housemates got together and boycotted him as a result.


BB Goldmine Luxury Budget Task

 

During this task Bigg Boss gave Rohan an opportunity to retain his captaincy. Rohan managed to win the task and continued to be the Captain of the house.


Secret Task for Manu and Lopamudra

 

While the housemates were busy with BB Goldmine task, Bigg Boss assigned a Secret task to Manu and Lopamudra. Upon winning this secret task, Manu and Lopamudra would become the contenders for next captaincy. But they lost and Rohan stayed the captain.

 


Bani breaks down

 

 

Some emotional moments were witnessed by Bigg Boss 10 audience on Week 6 as Bani broke down and cried. She missed her family and it was for the first time that we saw this avatar of her.

 

Stay tuned to Bigg Boss 10, every Mon- Fri at 10.30PM and every weekend at 9PM!


