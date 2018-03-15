posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 15th, 2018 at 4:07 pm

The story of Bepannaah talks about the unexpected happenings of life. Certain events in life become really difficult for one to comprehend yet need to be accepted.

The journey of Bepannaah begins with a major tragedy that happens in Zoya and Aditya’s lives, who are complete strangers. Each one loses their spouse in a tragic accident only to discover later that their partners died together holding hands. World comes crashing down for Aditya and Zoya! At one place Aditya gets infuriated due to this betrayal, Zoya on the other hand chooses not to believe in what she sees.

Aditya and Zoya’s lives change forever after this and later as the story unfolds we see how the destiny unites them.

Life gives them a second chance! What is the second chance all about?

Watch on ‘Bepannaah’ starting on 19th March Mon-Fri at 9 PM.