Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on April 19th, 2018 at 10:53 am

The intriguing story of Zoya and Aditya brings them to jail for a mishap on Bella’s wedding eve. Being arrested for criminal negligence, this week slowly uncovers a series of events for them that you just can’t miss!

 

In the episodes coming up this week, Arjun and Noor see each other and remember the flashback of the time Mussoorie. Meanwhile, due to riots in the city, curfew is announced which leads to Zoya and Aditya stranded in office. They get into a heated argument where Zoya even slaps Aditya. The morning after, Aditya, in his sleep assumes Zoya to be Pooja and ends up holding her hand. Awkward much?

 

 

Don’t miss out on the twist where Mahi shows a photo of Yash to Aditya and him together and asks whether he knew about the affair and wanting them to die to get hold of the company. What will Aditya reveal? Stay tuned to know more.

 

 

 

Catch episodes of Bepannaah every Monday to Friday at 9 pm.


