posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 23rd, 2018 at 5:24 pm

On Bepannaah, Zoya and Aditya continue their struggle to overcome the huge setbacks in their lives. The duo is going through the most trying times currently.

Over the time, Aditya’s anger towards the betrayal only gets intensified. But Zoya sticks to her belief and continues to have faith in her late husband, Yash.

Mystically, Aditya and Zoya keep coming face to face and there is certainly a strong reason to it. Aditya tries to make her understand that she has equally been cheated like him but Zoya pays no heed to it. She chooses to stay optimistic, and gives her perspective towards the whole incident time and again.

Amidst the crisis that the duo is currently into, the very fact that destiny keeps bringing them together is signaling towards something, and Zoya has understood it. Check out below.

No matter how hard they try, they can't ignore each other or the circumstances surrounding them! Tune in tomorrow for another exciting episode of #Bepannaah at 9PM! @jenniferwinget1 @sehban_azim @ChopdaHarshad @namita_dubey pic.twitter.com/LLjVPHQEJn — COLORS (@ColorsTV) March 22, 2018

Watch Bepannaah Mon-Fri at 9 PM.