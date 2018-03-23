Bepannaah: What does fate have in store for Aditya and Zoya?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 23rd, 2018 at 5:24 pm

On Bepannaah, Zoya and Aditya continue their struggle to overcome the huge setbacks in their lives. The duo is going through the most trying times currently.

 

IMG_9353

 

 

Over the time, Aditya’s anger towards the betrayal only gets intensified. But Zoya sticks to her belief and continues to have faith in her late husband, Yash.

 

 

Mystically, Aditya and Zoya keep coming face to face and there is certainly a strong reason to it. Aditya tries to make her understand that she has equally been cheated like him but Zoya pays no heed to it. She chooses to stay optimistic, and gives her perspective towards the whole incident time and again.

 

IMG_9895

 

 

Amidst the crisis that the duo is currently into, the very fact that destiny keeps bringing them together is signaling towards something, and Zoya has understood it. Check out below.

 

 

 

 

Watch Bepannaah Mon-Fri at 9 PM.

 


