Belan Wali Bahu: Yamraj enters 'Awasthi Niwas' in search of Laddoo's spirit.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 12th, 2018 at 9:09 pm

This week the story of Belan Wali Bahu will get really exciting, but with a new twist!

 

 

We will see Yamraj (lord of death) in Yamlok being ordered to get Laddoo’s spirit from Awasthi Niwas. Unfortunately, Yamraj would misplace Laddoo’s photograph and would enter his house as an archeological officer so that nobody comes to know about his real identity.

 

IMG_4459

 

 

However, Yamraj will really get confused seeing the family and would face difficulties in identifying Laddoo’s spirit.

 

 

After a chain of events, Yamraj would share his problem with Laddo, and the latter would get shocked to know the same. To save himself, Laddoo would tell him that it’s Roopa whose spirit that he has to take and Yamraj would ask Laddoo to prove the same.

 

IMG_4596

 

 

Wouldn’t you want to know what will happen after Roopa comes to know about the whole truth? And till when will Laddoo be able to save himself?

 

 

Watch this interesting story unfold this week. Click here for the latest promo.

 

 

Belan Wali Bahu – Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with