posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 12th, 2018 at 9:09 pm

This week the story of Belan Wali Bahu will get really exciting, but with a new twist!

We will see Yamraj (lord of death) in Yamlok being ordered to get Laddoo’s spirit from Awasthi Niwas. Unfortunately, Yamraj would misplace Laddoo’s photograph and would enter his house as an archeological officer so that nobody comes to know about his real identity.

However, Yamraj will really get confused seeing the family and would face difficulties in identifying Laddoo’s spirit.

After a chain of events, Yamraj would share his problem with Laddo, and the latter would get shocked to know the same. To save himself, Laddoo would tell him that it’s Roopa whose spirit that he has to take and Yamraj would ask Laddoo to prove the same.

Wouldn’t you want to know what will happen after Roopa comes to know about the whole truth? And till when will Laddoo be able to save himself?

Watch this interesting story unfold this week. Click here for the latest promo.

Belan Wali Bahu – Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM.