Belan Wali Bahu: Will the 'Awasthi Family' celebrate Holi this year?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 6th, 2018 at 6:27 pm

This week on  Belan Wali Bahu it gets revealed that the Awasthi family members haven’t played Holi since the last 10 years. Laddoo tells Roopa that his grandmother passed away on the same day, and ever since then they have stopped celebrating the festival.

 

He requests Roopa to convince Dadaji to let the family play Holi this time. He asks her to tell the family that this is his antim iccha (last wish). Roopa gathers a lot of courage to go and speak with the family but Dadaji interrupts and refuses to listen to her. Everyone in the Awasthi family is scared to approach dadaji for the same.

 

Later, Laddoo gets an idea to convince Dadaji, he shares it with Roopa.

 

Do you think the idea will work?

 

 

