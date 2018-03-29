Belan Wali Bahu: The women in the 'Awasthi family' repent their decision to have a house-help.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 29th, 2018 at 3:35 pm

This week on Belan Waali Bahu, Premlata visits her friend’s place and gets envious to see her house-helps. She imagines how she doesn’t have any, due to which everyone in the house has to do their own work. Later, she goes home and convinces dadaji that even they should hire a house-help.

 

IMG_5009

 

 

After dadaji agrees, Roopa suggests giving an advertisement in the newspaper about the same. Initially the family faces difficulties in finding the right person, but finally a woman enters their house with her two daughters. They agree to work for them on their terms. Slowly, the house-helps take over all the work in the house which leaves the family members with nothing to do. This leads the men to become lazy and dependent on the maids and women in the house get alarmed to see this.  

 

Roopa and Premlata then decide to get the house-helps out of the house as they realize they were better off before. They decide to tell about the same to dadaji but need a good reason in order to convince him.

 

IMG_5085

 

 

But seems like the house-helps wouldn’t leave the Awasthi family so easily. They cleverly plot something against the family. What have they planned?

 

 

To know, watch on Belan Wali Bahu Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with