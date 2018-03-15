Belan Wali Bahu: Laddoo wants to see his family members dressed as children on his birthday.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 15th, 2018 at 5:49 pm

Be ready to be part of another dhamaal on Belan Wali Bahu, as the Awasthi family will soon be seen celebrating Laddoo’s birthday in a very special way!

 

 

Laddoo tells Roopa that he desires to see everyone in the Awasthi family dressed as children and even behave like them for his birthday celebration. Initially everyone is taken aback by this but they eventually agree to do so.

 

Roopa calls up Teni and invites her to come for the birthday party along with Shorvari and Parth.

 

 

During the evening  when Parth, Shorvari and Teni arrive for the party they are warmly welcomed by the Awasthi family and the celebrations begin!

 

 

It’s going to be really interesting to see all of them become children. Isn’t it?

 

Watch the special episode tomorrow!

 

 

Belan Wali Bahu Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM.


