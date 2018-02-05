posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 5th, 2018 at 5:50 pm
The story of Belan Wali Bahu will get more hilarious this week.
A person called Bobby will show an interest in Roopa, he will tell the Awasthi family that in order to lead a happy life Roopa should get married again.
Bobby would even make a formal proposal to Roopa!
Seeing all of this Laddoo would make a plan against Bobby.
Unlimited laughter is guaranteed so do not miss the episodes!
