posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 5th, 2018 at 5:50 pm

The story of Belan Wali Bahu will get more hilarious this week.

A person called Bobby will show an interest in Roopa, he will tell the Awasthi family that in order to lead a happy life Roopa should get married again.

Bobby would even make a formal proposal to Roopa!

Seeing all of this Laddoo would make a plan against Bobby.

Unlimited laughter is guaranteed so do not miss the episodes!

Click here for the latest promo.

Watch Belan Wali Bahu, Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM!