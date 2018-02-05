Belan Wali Bahu: How will Laddoo save Roopa from getting married to Bobby?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 5th, 2018 at 5:50 pm

The story of Belan Wali Bahu will get more hilarious this week.

 

IMG_4719

 

 

A person called Bobby will show an interest in Roopa, he will tell the Awasthi family that in order to lead a happy life Roopa should get married again.

 

IMG_6175

 

 

Bobby would even make a formal proposal to Roopa!

 

 

Seeing all of this Laddoo would make a plan against Bobby.

 

IMG_6106

 

 

Unlimited laughter is guaranteed so do not miss the episodes!

 

 

Click here for the latest promo.

 

 

Watch Belan Wali Bahu, Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with