Belan Wali Bahu: Dadaji suffers from a massive heart attack!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 28th, 2018 at 6:20 pm

This week on Belan Wali Bahu, Roopa and Guddu get engaged. They are very excited about it but are also reminded of the fact, that it's impossible for Laddoo to stay here forever. They both are seen getting emotional about this. 

 

 

Later, a Sangeet ceremony takes place in the Awasthi house for the couple. Roopa and Guddu also give a special dance performance as the family celebrates the function together with a lot of joy and excitement. But later that night Dadaji suffers from a massive heart attack! He cries out for help but unfortunately nobody hears him, as everyone in the house is asleep.

 

 

Laddoo sees Dadaji in pain and tells Roopa about it. However, she reminds him  about the fact that if anybody sees him post 10 PM, he would turn into a spirit once again.

 

 

What will Laddoo do now? How will Dadaji be saved?

 

 

To know, watch Belan Wali Bahu Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM.


