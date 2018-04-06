posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 6th, 2018 at 5:01 pm

The story this week took us to the past and we saw what happened during Laddoo’s first marriage. Premlata very fondly remembers her late daughter-in-law, Nirupa who was actually Roopa’s own sister. Everyone loved Nirupa.

The story in the flashback continues even tonight and we see how Laddoo during his first marriage came to know about Roopa being the trouble maker of her house, but seemed to be okay with it.

In fact, in the episode tonight Roopa saves Laddoo from falling but sometime later due to her mistake he actually falls from the stairs and faints. Everyone in the family asks Roopa to hide as Laddoo might get mad to see her once he regains his consciousness, but in real what happens is just the opposite of it. Laddo doesn’t get mad at Roopa and forgives her.

Later, the Awasthi Family and Nirupa’s family sit for Hawan, and during the Puja Roopa does a blunder yet again!

What is it?

