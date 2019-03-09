posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on March 9th, 2019 at 5:52 pm

Tonight on Naagin 3, Sumi asks Krish to marry Huzoor. Bela comes with her allies and asks Mahir if he really wants to marry Ruhi. He confirms. A slightly shocked Bela in anger declares her wedding with Krish in turn. Later, Ruhi is seen performing black magic in the room when Sumi reaches there with Bela’s news of marrying Krish. On hearing this, Ruhi smirks confidently and says let her be! Sumi even asks her end this game, but she denies. Going forward, Vish is seen entering the venue with gifts and a shagun thaal for Bela. Is Bela all set to marry Krish?

We even see Sumi and her allies making a mandap for Ruhi. Simultaneously, Vish, Vikrant and Kuhu are making a mandap for Bela. The two of them are even set to marry their respective grooms. What’s destiny’s plan for these two? Tune in to Naagin 3 tomorrow at 8 pm to find out more.