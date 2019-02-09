posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 9th, 2019 at 4:37 pm

Sumitra is shocked as Bela is asking her for the naagmani. Sumitra is however unaware that the naagmani is with her, attached to her keychain. Outside the haveli, Yuvi grabs Kuhu and threatens to leave them. Failing to this would lead him to killing her. Yuvi takes Mahir to the cliff and tells Bela to leave Sumitra or he will throw Mahir from the cliff. Before Yuvi can push him, Bela places the naagmani on his chest and pushes Mahir him herself. This naagmani would keep him safe in the naaglok. What happens next?

Vish, on the other hand is being followed by Alekh and Sumitra, and Vikrant is being followed by Yuvi and Rohini. She also sees a truck and gets into it and escapes from the jungle. What next in store for Mahir and Bela? Will Vish and be able to find them? Tune in to Naagin 3 on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm to know more.