March 16th, 2019

Tonight on Naagin 3, Mahir is seen being all restless outside the cave and was cursing himself for letting Bela go inside alone. He sets fire on to a stick and enters the cave. Bela who is surrounded by fire looks at Mahir shocked and yells at him. She questions him about why he is here, however, Mahir doesn’t budge. He then holds her hand and asks her to come with him. The next morning, Ruhi walks in the corridor thinking how Bela reached the cave. Just then, Yuvi bumps into her and tells that he saw Juhi in her room and Krish with Bela. Ruhi now senses something suspicious. Will she be able to connect dots and fond out the truth?

Later, Bela and Vish sneak into Ruhi’s room where they find a potion bottle and realize something. Ruhi also brings out Hukum’s ring to confirm Krish’s real identity. Will Ruhi get any hint? Bela now has a plan in mind which makes way for Ruhi to reach the Sumeru mountain. Bela and Vish reach there along with the potion bottle. Bela now changes her identity and learns a shocking truth. What’s her next step?

Tune in to Naagin 3 tonight to find out more.