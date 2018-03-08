Behind the scenes: Jannat & Aalisha's performance on the song 'Beintahaan' is a must watch!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 8th, 2018 at 5:43 pm

Jannat Zubair Rahmani from Tu Aashiqui and Aalisha Panwar from Ishq Mein Marjawan recently met for the shoot of a Mahasangam episode.

 

As we all know, both these actresses are great performers on-screen. But did you know that they share a good rapport off-screen too?

 

Well, these lovely ladies recently met to shoot for a Holi sequence and they had a fun time during their break! They danced together on the popular Hindi song called ‘Beintahaan.’

 

Check out below.

 

 

 

 

 

Hope this made you day!


