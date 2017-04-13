posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 13th, 2017 at 6:54 pm

Our retro night on Rising Star India was indeed special as we had with us the gorgeous diva, Vidya Balan! Looking her best in ethnic like always, our star had her Begum Jaan mode on and had slipped into the skin of the character with perfection on the stage. Here are some of the highlights of the show, in case you missed it.

1. Ooh la la with Vidya & Bappi Da

I am a disco dancer! Bappi Da junior from Chhote Miyan Dhaakad took us back to the era of disco on our retro special. He shared the stage with Vidya Balan later and both grooved on the superhit number that made us go “Ooh La La”!

2. Can I get your autograph?

Vidya Balan found herself in complete awe of Maithili Thakur’s performance on ‘Shaan Se’ and she asked for Maithili’s autograph! Our singer was on cloud nine as it was a dream come true for her as she singed her first autograph for Vidya Balan!

3. Aap gaana aise gaate ho jaise koi glass paani pee raha ho

Known for her wittiness & sense of humor, Vidya Balan came up with this interesting insight over Ankita Kundu’s singing! Ankita received the most overwhelming response after her performance on Rangeela Re. It doesn’t stop here, as Vidya Balan also expressed her desire to work with Ankita in the future. Way to go, Ankita!

4. Nikita Boro’s special dedication

Nikita Boro gave a special dedication to Vidya Balan on some of her wonderful songs. She beautifully sang Pal Pal Har Pal and Ishq Sufiyana which made Vidya join the stage as she was completely mesmerized.

5. And she was truly our show ki jaanStarting off with some dhamakedar dialoguebaazi & ending with words of appreciation for our hosts, experts & contestants; Vidya was a complete delight throughout! And it won’t be wrong to say that she truly is “Entertainment, Entertainment & Entertainment.”

She started off with some dhamakedar dialoguebaazi with our hosts Raghav & Chang and enjoyed the show thereafter